Germinal Ireland event on Tipperary farm draws crowds

Over 200 people flocked to the Horse and Jockey for the Reseeding Demo Day hosted by Germinal Ireland, in conjunction with Teagasc.

This event took place on the farm of Brian and Pat Hogan, where there has been a significant journey of improvement in terms of grass quality and productivity.

The Hogan’s milk 126 cows on 39.5 hectares and hope to grow up to 15 tonnes of grass this year.

Speakers covered topics critical to the successful establishment of new reseeds, such as variety selection, soil fertility, reseeding methods and post emergence weed control.

Germinal’s technical manager Mary McEvoy highlighted the importance of selecting high quality grass varieties, using the Hogan’s farm as a leading example.

“Brian and Pat Hogan have seen the benefits of choosing top quality varieties from the Department’s ’Recommend List and the Teagasc Pasture Profit Index (PPI),” she said.

The reseeded paddocks of AberGain and AberChoice are producing higher levels of grass when compared to the older swards.

They are more palatable and it’s easier to achieve a good graze out, leading to more milk from grass, and ultimately, profitability.

It was reiterated that there were huge benefits to be gained from reseeding, but only if soil fertility was correct and appropriate weed control is carried out.

According to Mark Plunkett of Teagasc, to achieve maximum grass production throughout the growing season, it is essential to aim for a soil pH of 6.3 – 6.5.

“Where pH levels are low, ground limestone is the most cost effective solution. It also improves soil drainage and more importantly, soil nutrient availability.”

Chris Maughan, from Whelehan Crop Protection, spoke on the importance of the post emergence spray.

“It is critical to control weeds early,” said Chris.