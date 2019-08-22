Cashel Community School approved for a major expansion

Cllr Garret Ahearn confirmed today that the Department of Education has approved funding for a major expansion at Cashel Community School.

Cllr Ahearn said “This is fantastic news for the school, the principal John Gallagher, Board of Management, staff, pupils and the wider community. I am pleased to have supported this application on behalf of Cashel Community School.”

Former Minister for Education Richard Bruton had visited the school last year at the invitation of Cllr Ahearn to see the urgent need for extra classrooms. Cllr Ahearn thanked Minister Joe McHugh for following through on the commitment made by Minister Bruton after his visit. The expansion will consist of 5 extra general classrooms and 2 classrooms for special education needs and ancillary.

Cllr Ahearn acknowledges: “As enrolment continues to grow in the school annually these five extra classrooms are extremely welcomed and as mainstream classes aren't always the best setting for a child with special education needs the two SEN classrooms will allow students with special educational needs to continue their education in a mainstream school setting.

“I would like to compliment Cashel Community School for the considerable work they put into this successful grant-aid application and I will continue to work with the school to ensure any future funding and grant-aid opportunities are fully utilised," concluded Cllr Ahearn.