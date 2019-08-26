Roscrea men complete Cistercian abbey ‘cycling camino’ around Ireland

This summer two Roscrea men, a monk aged in his 80s, and a housemaster at Cistercian College, devised and completed a three-stage cycling camino to old Irish Cistercian sites, some 14 sites in nine counties.

Cistercian monk Fr Aodhán McDunphy and Paddy Smyth, have posted their adventures online in a blog called cistercianruinscamino.

blogspot.com, which contains all their photos, interesting facts, fun, and observations about their trek which took place from Friday July 19 this year to July 27.

“We began our Camino in the rain, heading from Mt St. Joseph Abbey to Holy Cross Abbey in Tipperary (approx. 45km),” remarked the duo in their diary.

The next leg of this stage of the Camino was to Kilcooly Abbey, Gortnahoe, about 35km. “We took the old Cork road R639 to Horse and Jockey, Littleton, stayed on the same road for another few miles and turned at sign for Mary Willies Pub and straight to Gortnahoe.

“We were fortunate to meet the Retired Parish Priest Fr Joe O’Rourke, in Gortnahoe who went before us to show us into the Kilcooly estate and gave us the history of both Estate (1263 acres) and Abbey.

Stage two was via Kilkenny, Jerpoint Abbey, Dunbrody Abbey, Tintern Abbey, Graiguenamanagh Abbey, Baltinglas Abbey, Bolton Abbey and back to Mt St Joseph Abbey (203 miles).

Stage three was via Abbeyknockmoy, Boyle Abbey, Abbeyshrule, Abbeylara, Bective, Old Mellifont and New Mellifont. (250 miles).

“Medieval Cistercian Abbeys required they be in isolated places. Later towns built up around them. Cycling to them even with GPS and Google Maps was tricky. More and more we relied on the local person for directions for the right way, a recommended restaurant, even the cup of cold water and the encouraging word. To find that we were 5 miles or quite possiby even more on the wrong road at the end of the day as happened was a real downer; but the Spirit is strong and we rose to the challenge.”

Finally completing their epic journey, the two friends remark: “pilgrimage or Camino can be an opportunity for both outer and inner movement. Once or twice tired bodies taking a wrong turn but the spirit is strong and we rise again. Perhaps symbolic of the twists and turns of life!”