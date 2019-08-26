Concerns for St Patrick’s Nursing Home in Cashel are 'premature’ - McGrath

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has moved to address concerns that significant budgetary over-runs in a government-led scheme to upgrade more than 90 state-run nursing homes may impact the development of St Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel.

Deputy McGrath was speaking after news emerged that the scheme is almost €300 million in excess of the original estimate: “I have been in close contact with the HSE, the Minister for Health, Simon Harris and the Minister of State for Older People, Jim Daly, concerning St Patrick’s in Cashel.

“I want to acknowledge the concerns that have arisen in recent days when with respect to the upgrading process.

“However, I also want to assure those who have put years of work into the project at St Patrick’s that the HSE Head of Estates, Jim Curran, has contacted me to confirm that the proposed 60-bed community bed unit is still included in the capital investment program for community nursing units

“I have also had it confirmed that a design team has already been appointed and stage 1 design and site investigations have been completed at St Patrick’s.

“It is anticipated that a planning application will be submitted before the end of the year and we can move on from there.

"I already had it confirmed in November of last year with the Minister for Health that construction will begin in 2020 and will cost in the region of about €18 million which has already been allocated under the 2016-2021 Capital Plan for Public Residential Centres for Older People,” concluded Deputy McGrath.