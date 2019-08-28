Tipperary gardaí investigate overnight lorry fire near Roscrea

The gardaí in Roscrea are investigating an incident in which a haulier's lorry went on fire in the early hours of this Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at Ballystanley, Roscrea, at approximately 3.30am on August 27, and the incident is being treated as criminal damage.

Local reports said that the lorry was a cattle lorry belonging to a haulier and was parked in a yard.

No injuries were reported in the incident and Garda investigations are ongoing.

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact Roscrea Garda station on 0505-21075 or any Garda station.