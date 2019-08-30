Tipperary gardaí discover taser during search of vehicle

The gardaí in Roscrea found a taser after they searched a vehicle outside the town on Tuesday of last week.

A taser is a brand of conducted electrical weapon that fires two small barbed darts intended to puncture the skin and remain attached to the target.

The darts are connected to the main unit by thin insulated copper wire and deliver a modulated electric current designed to disrupt voluntary control of muscles, causing "neuromuscular incapacitation.”

The effects of a taser may only be localised pain or strong involuntary long muscle contractions, based on the mode of use and connectivity of the darts.

The taser is marketed as "less-lethal" since the possibility of serious injury or death exists whenever it is deployed.

Meanwhile, gardaí are investigating a burglary reported at a business premises at Lisboney Industrial Estate, Nenagh, between Tuesday and Thursday of last week. It is believed the culprits were searching for copper wire.

A house burglary was reported at Norwood, Nenagh, on Thursday between 2.30pm and 4.30pm. Gardaí are asking anyone who might have noticed anything suspicious in the area at this time to contact them.