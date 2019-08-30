Former Tipperary school teacher Juliana O'Halloran passes away in 94th year

The death has taken place of former teacher Juliana O'Halloran, Mitchel Street, Nenagh, who was in her 94th year.

Ms O'Halloran was a much loved Irish and Maths teacher in St Mary's Girls Secondary School in the town.

Her late husband Joe ran O'Hallorans funeral undertakers on Mitchel Street. The business is currently run by their son, Chris.

Juliana (nee Cooney) died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was the beloved wife of the late Joe, and loving mother of Domhnall, Chris, Mary and Monica.

Sadly missed by her family, sisters Noreen and Margaret; adored grandchildren Michael, Ruth, Claire, Hugh, Orlaith and James; daughter-in-law Marie Murphy; son-in-law Seamus Quigley; Mary's partner Brendan Sliney; nieces, nephews, relatives, loyal friends and kind neighbours.

Reposing this Friday, August 30, at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5pm until 7.30pm, followed by removal to St Mary of the Rosary, Nenagh. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 31, at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Lisboney cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care Team.