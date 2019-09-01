Planned restructuring of Gardai welcomed by IFA

The IFA has welcomed the proposed changes to the way the Gardaí are organised under A Policing Service for the Future.

IFA is a contributor to the annual national Policing Plan.

IFA deputy president and crime and security spokesperson, Richard Kennedy said that it was IFA’s view that the current policing model was not working.

“We have lobbied consistently for an increased garda presence in rural areas,” he said.

Mr Kennedy said that the proposed operating model will result in an additional 1,800 gardaí working on the frontline, in the community.

“This is very welcome news, ensuring gardaí will be able to do the work they were trained for, as opposed to sitting in offices filing paperwork,” he said. "We support the Garda Commissioner on this initiative."