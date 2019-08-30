Roscrea Enhancement Committee Awards 2019

Final preparations for this year’s Roscrea Enhancement Awards are currently underway. In an attempt to make the awards even more inclusive, this year, the committee is not looking for application forms to participate in the initiative.

Instead, the adjudicator(s) will consider all the local authority estates in the town.

It is expected that the judging will take place between late August and mid-September. This year there will once again be a broad range of prizes including best overall estate, best estate 2nd prize, best estate 3rd prize, special recognition award, heritage award, and best-presented business award. A prize for the best-presented street and best entrance to an estate will also be on offer.

Chairman of the enhancement committee, Brian King said that the awards have proved to be a huge success over the past five years. Brian thanked all those who made the effort to participate each year and he thanked all the sponsors for their great support and generosity. Brian said that every year the committee has tried to do something different or something extra to enhance the awards even further.

Last year, for example, he said that all the estates that entered were presented with a detailed report from the adjudicators highlighting all the positives that the adjudicators took from their visit to each estate.

In addition, the individual reports made recommendations and suggestions to help resident committees further enhance their local areas and thereby contribute even more positively to the overall Roscrea Tidy Towns effort. Brian said that “this year we are taking away the complexities of an application form in our efforts to help make the awards even more inclusive and to help encourage even more resident associations to participate over the coming years”.

Brian also noted that as part of future to broaden the reach of the enhancement awards and make them more inclusive, the committee hopes to extend the competition to the private estates in the town in 2020.

Due to cost and time constraints, this was not possible on a broad scale this year but if any private estate residents association would like to contact Pamela Aitken (085)7114183 or any member of the committee and put themselves forward for judging this year they can do so by September 10 next.

This year the enhancement committee has once again engaged a judging panel that is very much specialised in the whole area of enhancement and landscape design.

Of keen interest to the judges will be the areas of Litter Control, Biodiversity, Community and Youth Involvement, Tidiness/Cleanliness of the estate, Vibrancy, Innovation, and Use of the Irish Language.

The organising committee for the 2019 Roscrea Enhancement Awards is Pamela Aitken, Marion Carey, Cllr Michael Smith, Eileen Doherty, and Brian King.