Judges visit Nenagh for National Enterprise Town awards

Businesses, clubs and organisations are being urged to come along to Nenagh Civic Offices or Nenagh Castle this Tuesday, September 3, as Nenagh bids to take a spot in this year's Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards.

Nenagh entered last year, and while the judges were impressed with the array of what the town has to offer, unfortunately, it missed out on a prize.

"Last year was very successful with a fantastic turnout by the main enterprises, businesses and community groups in the town. The Nenagh presentation was highly commended but unfortunately did not win one of the main awards. This year we are hoping to go one better," said district administrator Rosemary Joyce.

Inviting people to take part, Ms Joyce said that the event begins in the council chamber, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh, at 8.30am on September 3, and the town has three hours only to impress the judges.

Businesses and commercial enterprises will come together in the chamber and a presentation will be given to the judges followed by Q&A session.

Then, at 10am at Nenagh Castle, (weather dependent) clubs and organisations will have the opportunity to bring to the judges attention the social enterprise elements of Nenagh. In the event of the weather being unkind this part will be incorporated into the Civic Offices element.

Ms Joyce has asked people to contact the council to say if they can attend or not.