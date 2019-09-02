Shannon Airport advises passengers to allow more travel time

Passengers travelling to Shannon Airport are being advised to allow an additional 15 minutes extra travel time for the duration of the visit of US Vice President Mike Pence.

Stressing that it is business as usual for passengers at Shannon Airport between now and noon on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the airport has said additional security measures will be in place on the approach road to the airport and car parks from today until 12 noon on Wednesday September 4.

The spokesperson added: “If passengers have any concerns about the departure time of their flight they are advised to contact their airline. As always we would like to thank our valued customers for flying Shannon.”

