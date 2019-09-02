NTA announces improved bus services for Roscrea, Co Tipperary

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has announced an updated timetable for the Roscrea to Portlaoise bus service (Route 834) operated by Local Link Laois Offaly that will bring a permanent enhancement to bus services in the area.

The updated timetable will address gaps in service arising from the decision earlier this year by Kenneally’s Bus Service Ltd. T/A JJ Kavanagh & Sons to withdraw service from a number of intermediate locations along its 834 bus route.

In the wake of that announcement, the NTA carried out an examination of the affected locations and determined that there was in fact a requirement to continue to provide services to meet the social need in the area.

Based on this examination, Local Link Laois Offaly will implement an updated timetable effective Sunday, September 1, with the first service departing from Roscrea at 7.55am and the last service departing at 7.25pm. The first bus service will depart from Portlaoise at 6.50am, and the last service departs at 8.45pm. All services are in operation from Monday through Saturday with alternative Sunday and Bank Holiday timetables. Free Travel Pass holders and children under five years travel free, and all buses are wheelchair accessible.