All-Ireland success for Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Caiseal

Congratulations to Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCÉ) Caiseal Mumhan branch members Niall Fitzgerald and Conor Harnett who were successful at this year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann which was held in Drogheda.

Nine-year-old Niall achieved second place in the U12 miscellaneous category on his single row accordion and he also achieved second place in the U12 melodeon.

Conor Harnett achieved first place in senior céilí drums and is also the drummer with this year’s winning All-Ireland Senior Céilí Band Chnoc na Gaoithe. Fergus Bogue who teaches button accordion with Cashel Comhaltas branch is also a member of Chnoc na Gaoithe Céilí Band.

The branch is very proud of all its members who, with the help and support of parents, tutors and Brú Ború staff, take part in classes every week, the monthly seisiún on the first Friday of every month in the Brú Ború Cultural Centre, St Patrick’s Day Parade and other local events, Fleadh Cheoil Tiobraid Árainn, Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan and Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

The Tipperary prize winners from this year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann as well as Óige Tiobraid Árainn and All Ireland Senior Céilí Band winners, Chnoc na Gaoithe Céilí Band will be playing at the prize winners concert at the Brú Ború Cultural Centre on Sunday September 8 at 7pm.

Classes in Traditional Irish Music resume in the Brú Ború Cultural Centre in September.

Classes are available in tin whistle, flute, button accordion, concertina, fiddle and banjo. There are a limited number of instruments available to rent. If you are considering learning a new instrument or going back to an instrument that you used to play years ago or you would like to give your child the gift of music, why not go along to the registration and information evening which takes place in the Brú Ború Cultural Centre, Cashel on Tuesday, September 10 from 6pm to 8pm where you can meet the tutors. All levels from beginner to advanced are welcome.