Junior Cert results delayed until October
The State Examinations Commission has confirmed that the issuing of Junior Certificate result to students will be delayed by weeks.
The results were due in mid-September as has been the norm in other years, but the SEC now says the results won't issued before the end of the month.
The delay has not been given a definitive timeframe.
It may be as a result of the SEC prioritising Leaving Cert appeals which saw a massive increase in numbers this year.
