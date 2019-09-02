Burglars steal safe from Co. Tipperary church

Gardai are investigating the theft of a safe from a Catholic church in Clonmel town during a late-night burglary last week.

The break-in at St Oliver's Church occurred in the early hours of last Tuesday, August 27.

The burglars gained entry to the church by breaking the glass in the front door. The church alarm went off but the criminals managed to get away with a small safe.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the safe contained very little money.

She said gardai have been conducting house-to-house enquiries and seeking CCTV footage from the area as part of their investigation into the burglary.

She appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the vicinity of St Oliver's Church that night or who has any information that may assist their investigation to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.