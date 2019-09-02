2021 deadline for Cashel's St Patrick’s Hospital plans - Wood

Following a request to the HSE from Tom Wood for an update on the proposed new facility at Saint Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel, he has received the following information from Ms Barbara Murphy, general manager, services for older people in South East Community Healthcare.

“The new build planned for Saint Patrick’s is a 60-bed unit replacing the current 26-bed Saint Anne’s and Saint Bernadette’s Ward and Saint Benedict’s 23 bed Ward.

“The existing 21-bed rehabilitation unit will remain in place in addition to the 11-bed dementia unit located at Our Lady’s hospital campus.

The design team has been appointed. A pre-planning meeting with Tipperary County Council took place recently and work is ongoing in developing the planning application.

The design team and HSE management continue to meet on a regular basis. The planning application will now be submitted in November.”

In welcoming the update, former Cashel Town Councillor Tom Wood stresses the importance of having the new build in operation by the end of 2021 so as to comply with HIQA standards.

In an earlier response it was suggested that the planning application would be lodged in August and while acknowledging that timeframes cannot always be met, Tom Wood hopes that the November target will be achieved for this significant development caring for an ever increasing elderly population.