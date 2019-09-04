Mary Harrington's book 'A Mothers Love' launched in great style in Upperchurch

Upperchurch hall was packed to capacity on Saturday evening last for the launch of local lady Mary Harrington's book entitled 'A Mother's Love - Upon Angel's Wings'.



Although a native of nearby Borrisoleigh, Mary is living long enough in the parish now to be considered an Upperchurch lady, having worked as a teacher in Scoil Íosagáin for many years alongside her husband PJ, retired school principal.

And, PJ and the extended Kelly and Harrington families including her children John, Kelly, Patrice and Avril were very proud to see Mary launching her work which has gone down a real treat.



They came from all over for this book launch and of course, as is always the case in the parish, the arms of welcome were thrown wide open with a really warm atmosphere prevailing. Mary was determined from the outset to keep the formalities to a minimum and was more anxious that people would enjoy the splendid music and hospitality provided rather than having to sit through speeches. Indeed, she set the tone herself with a brief word about her book - the genesis of the story; an explanation of the contents and a number of quotes from some of the chapters ,did just the trick to draw in the attendees.



Mary Harrington speaking at the launch

And, the good news is that the book is now available locally for anyone who wishes to purchase a copy. It is on sale in Bookworm in Thurles, in the Holycross Abbey shop and also in Ryan's shop in Upperchurch, as well as from Mary and the Harrington family themselves.



Mary has also committed to donating the proceeds from this beautiful book to Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre in Thurles and is thrilled that her work will go towards helping to sustain and continue the magnificent work undertaken by the staff and volunteers in the centre at Clongour, Thurles.



The book, which costs €15, is a very personal account of a spiritual journey through life, but an account which will really strike a note with so many people.

Mary chose Saturday evening for the launch for a very special reason - her mother would have been 100 years of age on that date were she still alive and there was a lovely display of photographs and memories in the hall to mark the occasion.

The hills were certainly alive on Saturday evening last with music and chat reverberating throughout the village of Upperchurch, as Mary signed copies of her book for those who attended.

“It was a great night and I was thrilled with the way it went,” Mary said this week.