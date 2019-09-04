Tipperary farmer says there is a 'mental toll’ from beef crisis

A Tipperary farmer has spoken about the mental anguish being caused by the beef crisis.

“There is a terrible talk down of the industry and that just leads to frustration and an overall air of depression. It’s just this fear of the unknown. For me personally, the fear of the unknown is paralysing at times,” said David Clarke, who farms at Cabragh outside Thurles.

“Physically and mentally, it has affected me. You don’t have that same enthusiasm. There is a mental toll”.

David said that he was continually trying to improve but what was demoralising was when you don’t get paid for it. “There is no competition. The retailers can fix or set a price but the farmer is purely a price taker,” he said