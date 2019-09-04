Tipperary farming: €100m beef aid programme deadline extended

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed has extended the closing date for the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) and outlined plans for further supports to assist farmers in making their BEAM applications online.

The online application process was opened on August 19 and was scheduled to close on Sunday, September 8, but this has been extended to midnight on Sunday, September 15.

“I am delighted to see that a large number of farmers have already applied online for this key support. Some 20,000 farmers have already submitted their applications but there are over 70,000 farmers who are potentially eligible for a payment and I have decided to extend the deadline to facilitate applications from as many of these as possible. I also want to ensure that my Department is in a position to make payments to applicants at the earliest possible date and therefore I would urge eligible farmers to make their application by the new deadline," said Minister Creed.

In addition to the deadline extension the Minister also announced a number of online clinics that the Department will be providing in the run up to the closing date.

There are no clinics scheduled for County Tipperary, with the nearest ones being the County Arms Hotel, Birr, on Friday, September 13, between 12pm and 4pm, and the Kilmurry Hotel, Castletroy, Limerick, on September 11, between 4pm and 8pm.

“In recent years, my Department has put in place online clinics around the country where farmers can meet one to one with a member of staff and make their application there and then. These clinics proved very popular with farmers for BPS, and I am happy to announce that the same service is being extended for BEAM," he said.

Minister Creed said that he was keenly aware that all farmers were dealing with very challenging circumstances at present, and in particular beef farmers.

He said that this scheme will provide some additional income support and encouraged anyone who is eligible to apply.

The Department offices in Portlaoise will also have a team available to meet with farmers every weekday from now until the BEAM closing date.