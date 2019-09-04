Education, careers and volunteering information event to be held in Roscrea

Explore Your Options - Education, Careers and Volunteering event will be held in Roscrea this September.

The event will provide the public with an opportunity to meet representatives with expertise in career guidance, training and volunteering.

This free information session will be held in Roscrea Library on Thursday, September 12, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. There will be representatives there from North Tipperary Development Company, Tipperary Education and Training Board and Tipperary Volunteer Centre to discuss the different options available to any individual who attends.

It would be suitable for anyone looking for further their career and get career advice from a qualified career guidance counsellor.

Those who want to add to their skill-set through further training can find out what courses are available in their area. Volunteering opportunities can also be explored for those who want gain work experience through volunteering or simply be a bigger part of their community.

For further information you can contact 086 0481743.