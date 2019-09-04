Gardaí issue warning after students seeking accommodation scammed

GARDAÍ are urging students to be vigilant when seeking accommodation for the coming academic year.

Because of the rental shortage and the pressure to source accommodation, a number of students in Limerick have been scammed in recent weeks.

The most common scam surrounds the payment of deposits while in some cases the person purporting to be the landlord has no connection to the property.

Garda John Finnerty says students should only do business with bona fide rental agencies and should always meet prospective landlords in the accommodation. ID should be sought and deposits should only be paid to the landlord or agent.

“Use cheques or bank drafts to pay the deposit and keep copies of receipts of payments and any correspondence. Ensure the keys fit and sign the rental contract prior to payment of deposit,” he said.