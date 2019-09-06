Proceeds of Tipperary town Darkness Into Light walk presented to Pieta House

The proceeds of the Darkness Into Light walk earlier this year were presented to Pieta House.

The DIL Tipperary town committee: Marie McGrath, Katherine Fogarty, Alanna Donovan presenting the cheque of €13,392 to Johnny Togher Pieta House Mid-West Representative with Denis Pollard ,Chairperson DIL Tipperary Town.

"We'd like to thank every one who took part in this year's walk and to all the volunteers and committee members who made it all work. Particular thanks to our sponsors and to Sean Treacy Park for use of their facilities. We look forward to the 2020 DIL Tipperary town event," said Chairperson Denis Pollard.

