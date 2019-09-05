Tipperary village mourns death of popular man Paddy Ryan

The parish and village of Templederry is this week mourning the passing of one of its most popular residents.

Paddy Ryan (Philips), Gortnagoona, who was well known throughout the community, passed away this Tuesday, September 3.

He was predeceased by his brother Nicky.

Paddy was the much loved son of Nicholas and Marian, and brother to Michelle, Mary and Noel.

His passing is deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers-in-law Ken and Liam; uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Thursday (September 5) evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry on Friday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Templederry.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to Walking with Giants Foundation and the Irish Kidney Association.