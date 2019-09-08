BEEP! BEEP! a quick guide for Tipperary farmers to work their way around scheme

A few months into the Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP) scheme lots of questions have arisen. Take a look below for frequently asked questions and answers.

Which animals will I receive a payment for weighing under the BEEP?

Suckler calves (beef sire x beef dam) born between July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019. And their dams.

When do I have to weigh my animals?

Weights must be recorded from March 8 to November 1, 2019. Having weighed the animals on farm, weights must be submitted to the ICBF database within seven days of the weighing event.

What is the optimum time to weigh a suckler cow and calf?

The optimum time to weigh a cow and her calf is when the calf is between 150-250 days (5-8 months) of age. Calves must be weighed before they are weaned.

Do I have to weigh all my animals on the same day?

No, all BEEP eligible animals do not have to be weighed on the same day. You do, however, have to weigh a cow and her calf on the same day.

Can I weigh a cow and her calf on different days?

No, each cow/calf pair must be weighed on the same day.

Where a cow has twins, do I have to weigh both calves?

Payment will be made on each cow/calf pair weighed. A cow with twins is seen as two cow/calf pairs. If the cow and only one twin are weighed, you will only be paid for one cow/calf pair. If the cow and both twins are weighed, you will be paid for two cow/calf pairs.

How many times do I have to weigh my animals for BEEP?

Each cow calf pair must be weighed once to be deemed eligible for payment. Again, it is important to remember that each cow and her calf must be weighed on the same day.

Can I weigh animals in groups e.g. weigh a group of animals in a trailer on a weighbridge?

No, animals must be weighed singly using a weighing platform in a cattle crush. Weighing must be carried out on your farm. Mart weights or any other weights recorded off-farm will not be accepted for BEEP.

Can I use my own weighing scales?

Yes, you can use your own scales and record the weights yourself. The weighing scales must be registered with ICBF before you submit weights.

How do I register my weighing scales?

This can be done by logging into the ICBF website (www.icbf.com) with your username and password. Under the “services” dropdown, select “BEEP” and then select “view/register own scales”.

Here you enter the: make/model of the scales; year of purchase; serial number.

If I don’t own a weighing scales, how will I weigh my animals?

A rental model weighing scales: Scales are available for farmers to rent from the BEEP network (www.mybeep.ie); owned, borrowed or using a third party service providers’ scales. This is where a farmer can use their own scales or one belonging to a third party. Participants using owned, borrowed or using a third party service providers weighing scales will have to pre-register these scales with ICBF as per the T&Cs; FRS Weighing Technician Service is a nationwide service available to any farmer wishing to comply with the BEEP scheme. An FRS weighing technician will come to your farm with a registered scales and complete weighing. All you need to do is submit the weighing results on to the BEEP database within seven days of the animal being weighed.

How do I submit weights to ICBF after weighing my animals?

You can enter weights using farm software (Herdwatch). Weights recorded through Herdwatch will automatically be sent to ICBF which means you will get the benefit of better reporting from ICBF. Herdwatch is fully approved by ICBF to provide this integration free of charge to our members; ICBF website: You can record weights through a desktop/laptop computer through www.icbf.com Under the “services” dropdown, select “BEEP” and then select “record weights”; paper forms: an official paper will also be available from www.icbf.com

Whose responsibility is it to ensure that weights are successfully submitted to ICBF?

In all instances, it is the farmer’s responsibility to ensure that weights for your animals are recorded properly and submitted to ICBF within seven days of the weighing event. This is especially relevant where you are availing of a technician service.

