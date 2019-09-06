All clear for Villa Marie Nursing Home in Roscrea - Hiqa report

Health inspectors have given a Roscrea nursing home the all clear in a newly published report.

Health information and quality authority (Hiqa) inspectors visited the Villa Marie Nursing Home in Grange, Templemore Road, Roscrea, on May 27 and 28 this year, and carried out a two-day unannounced inspection of dementia care.

The report was published on September 3. All care homes in the state are subject to such regular visits to ensure compliance with standards.

There were 30 residents on the date of inspection, with no vacancies, states the report, and Villa Marie was deemed to be compliant in all six categories surveyed.

“Overall, the inspector found that the management team and staff were committed to providing a quality service for residents including residents with dementia. The centre was well maintained and nicely decorated. It was warm, clean and odour free throughout. The building was secure and residents had access to an enclosed garden area which was easily accessible. Signs and pictures had been used to support residents to be orientated and find their way around the centre".

Full report in next week's Tipperary Star.