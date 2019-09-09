Tipperary County Council votes for 10% increase in local property tax

Tipperary County Council has voted for a 10% increase in local property tax for the 2020 year - 5% less than the proposal from the local authority executive which wanted a 15% jump.

A full and frank debate was conducted at the September meeting of the council this morning in Nenagh and Chairperson, Cllr Michael Murphy had a tricky assignment at times in keeping the members in check.

There had been widespread opposition to the 15% increase, but a proposal from Cllr Marie Murphy for a 10% increase was accepted by 21 votes to 14 - there were 5 absentees for the vote.

Chief Executive Officer of the council, Mr Joe MacGrath, said that he appreciated the concerns of members in increasing the LPT. However, he said that every single Euro collected is invested well and he pointed out that for every €1 invested by the council, €3 returns to the council in the form of grants and central government funds.

Mr MacGrath also said that he saw first hand the impact of the reduction in the LPT last year across the county in many communities which suffered due to the lack of funding for investment in the areas.

The 10% increase will mean and extra €9 per annum for properties in Band 1; €22.50 increase for properties in Band 2; and €31.50 increase per annum for properties in Band 3. The average rise will be in the region of 36 cent per week per household.