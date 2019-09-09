September is here! Time to learn with Tipperary ETB

Open registration events were arranged in various towns in the county during the beginning of September: in Nenagh, Borrisokane, Newport, Templemore, Thurles, Roscrea, Littleton.

These created opportunities for prospective students or groups to find out more and to register for courses of interest.

Courses are especially for people returning to education, wanting to get comfortable with computers or learn a new skill.

Options include:

*Beginners and improvers computers - creative writing for beginners.

*Helping farmers gain relevant digital skills

*Reading, writing, maths.

*Getting to know my smartphone

*Public speaking & reading in public

*English language for non-English speakers, and many more.

The Adult Learning Service is based in Nenagh and Clonmel with satellite centres across the whole of Tipperary. It is part of Tipperary Education and Training Board.

Courses are free and co-funded by the Irish Government and the European Union under the European Social Fund.

If you didn’t get a chance to register at any of these events, please ring the office on 067 31845 (Nenagh) or 052 612 7543 (Clonmel) to speak to us.

We look forward to hearing from you.

As our logo says: learning together: your success – our goal.