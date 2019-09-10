Former Roscrea Colaiste Phobal student raises €20,000 for Kenyan schools

All teaching staff in Coláiste Phobal were back to work on Thursday, August 22.

Following on from very good Leaving Cert results this year we wish our outgoing sixth years all the best for their futures and we wish all staff and students the very best for the academic year ahead.

TY musical

This year’s TY musical will be based on the songs of the 90’s.

The casting took place this week and parts were given out to the students. We wish them all well in their roles and we are sure they will excel on stage.

This year’s musical will be a month earlier than usual and will take place from October 23-25 in the school gym including two matinees and two nighttime shows. Rehearsals will be full steam ahead from now on during and after school on Wednesdays.

Positive Life Kenya

In June of this year, Aoife Daly past student and teacher, of Colaiste Phobal Ros Cré travelled to Mlolongo, Kenya to build a primary school with an organisation called Positive Life Kenya. Mlolongo is an extremely poor area outside Nairobi where thousands of families live in slums with cardboard housing. Aoife personally raised over €20,000 for the organisation. The transition year students contributed €300 from the proceeds of the annual flower sale helped by their agricultural science teacher, Mr Smyth.

Aoife returns to Kenya in April 2020 with students from her school in Castleknock Community College, Co Dublin, to complete the project.