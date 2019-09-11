Tipperary gardaí investigate burglaries and vehicle thefts

Tipperary gardaí are investigating several burglaries and vehicle thefts reported in the Nenagh District over recent days.

Farming equipment including fencing posts, electrical equipment and wiring was stolen at Cylnoe, Cloughjordan, overnight between Wednesday and Thursday of last week.

A number of males were disturbed in the course of a burglary at Gaulross, Borrisokane, at around 4pm last Friday. The individuals were reportedly wearing balaclavas.

Commercial premises at Rathcabbin were broken into overnight between Sunday and Monday last.

Gardaí are also investigating a series of vehicle thefts at Carrig, Riverstown overnight between Saturday and Sunday. Two cars were broken into. Cash was stolen from one and a number of items were taken from the other.

A third vehicle was stolen. Criminal damage to a car in Nenagh's Millersbrook estate was reported during the same night.

Gardaí have arrested a male over a recent burglary at Ormond Drive, Nenagh. Inquiries remain ongoing.

And gardaí are investigating a distraction-type theft reported at Nenagh's Lidl supermarket at 4pm on Tuesday of last week. A quantity of cash was taken from the injured party. The gardaí are appealing for witnesses.