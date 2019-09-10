Exit from Cashel car park has become a 'speed track'

The speed of many vehicles exiting Cashel’s Main Street car park is an increasing worry for pedestrians, says former Cashel Town Councillor Tom Wood.

“Road markings and signs are ignored and concerned people are asking if one or two ramps could be installed near the exit.

“It’s one of the busiest pedestrian junctions in the town but unfortunately it’s used, day and night, by a significant number of motorists as a speed track.

“They exit the car park at such speed that I often wonder if they will be able to slow down or stop at all. It’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt,” said Mr Wood.