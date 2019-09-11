Glowing tributes paid to father of three who lost his life while walking with his family the in Comeragh Mountains

Tributes have been paid to consultant psychiatrist Dr Seamus MacSuibhne following his tragic death on Sunday while out walking with his family in the Comeragh Mountains.

Removal will take place on Thursday morning to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Retired consultant psychiatrist Dr. Alan Moore said Dr. Seamus MacSuibhne was “held in very high regard by his professional colleagues”

He described the deceased as an “exceptionally pleasant man” who had a passionate interest in the environment and nature and his loss was “unspeakably sad”

Alan Moore said Seamus MacSuibhne attended SuirCan meetings in Clonmel because of his interest in the protection of the environment and he would be sadly missed by all who knew him as a valued member of that voluntary group.

In a statement, the HSE said South East Community Healthcare was greatly saddened at the untimely death of their colleague and friend Consultant Psychiatrist Dr. Séamus MacSuibhne, following a tragic accident on Sunday, September 8.

A native of Dublin, Dr. Mac Suibhne has been working as a Consultant Psychiatrist with the Kilkenny Mental Health Services since 2011.

Paying tribute to Dr.Mac Suibhne, South East Community Healthcare’s Head of Service for Mental Health Mr. David Heffernan said:

“Our immediate thoughts are with Dr. MacSuibhne’s wife Dr. Aoife Ni Chorcoraín, their children and extended family at this very difficult time.”

“Dr. MacSuibhne was extensively involved in all aspects of the delivery of mental health services in Kilkenny. In addition Dr. Mac Suibhne played a key role in the development of the Liaison Services with St. Luke’s Hospital.

“Dr. Mac Suibhne was also highly regarded through his teaching role with the Royal College of Pyschiatrists of Ireland (RCPI) and played a significant role in the education and mentoring of all new doctors in training within the Carlow-Kilkenny Mental Health Services.”

“Dr. Mac Suibhne was also involved in the development of patient advocate services in Kilkenny.

In this regard, his commitment to service user involvement in their own care needs was paramount in his work.

Dr. MacSuibhne was also involved in the development of many initiatives in relation to the mental health and wellbeing of all staff who worked with him.”

“Our heartfelt sympathies go to Aoife, children and family at this time,” concluded the statement.