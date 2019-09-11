Strict visiting restrictions still in place at South Tipperary General Hospital

Hospital management at South Tipperary General Hospital would like to advise members of the public that strict visiting restrictions are still in place in an effort to minimise the spread of Norovirus. Visiting is only allowed in exceptional circumstances and by agreement with the Clinical Nurse Managers. Children should not visit the hospital.

Please be advised that Out Patient Department appointments continue as normal. STGH regrets any inconvenience caused to patients and relatives by these necessary measures, which are being taken in the interests of patient care. All infection control measures are in place and every effort is being made to manage and contain the spread of the virus.