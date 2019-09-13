Former Tipperary teacher Juliana O’Halloran was a 'lovely human being’

Juliana O’Halloran went to her eternal reward peacefully at her residence in Mitchell Street, Nenagh, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

She was in her 94th year.

She was a secondary school teacher who taught Maths, Irish and Commerce in St Mary’s Secondary School, Nenagh, for many years where she formed great friendships with the Sisters of Mercy, staff and students.

Juliana was a gracious lady with a warm heart whose life was filled with kindness and generosity.

One of her colleagues described her as “a lovely human being”.

Her students experienced her as welcoming and caring with a smile for each of them. She loved them and called forth the potential in each one.

At parties, she regaled the staff with her wonderful sense of humour and even when she retired she was invited back for each occasion.

She was a people’s person who had a great interest in each one and remembered all the names not only of her students but of people in the area.

“She was a book of knowledge”.

Her faith was strong and she had little interest in material things and related to rich and poor alike.

She was an extraordinary ordinary woman.

Juliana was a kind, considerate and an unconditionally loving mother and grandmother.

She was always positive in the face of life’s many bumps.

Nothing was deemed impossible and every situation an opportunity. Her glass was always half full or more.

Her contributions to the local community were numerous. To name but a few: she was the first and only female of the first Parish Council in the late 1960s; she was a foundation trustee, board member and volunteer in the Nenagh Credit Union; she helped establish the ASTI in the region; she was involved in Al Anon in Nenagh.

Through friendships she provided support and help to many people in the area.

The world is a better place for her presence.

Ar dheis De go raibh a h-anam dhilis.