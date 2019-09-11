Evening classes starting at Cashel Community School

Evening classes in Cashel Community School are commencing on Monday, September 23.

Set dancing, Russian, equine and horsemanship, QQI SNA level 5 and 6, genealogy, bookkeeping and payroll, painting and digital photography are some of the courses on offer.

Enrolment is taking place on Monday, September 16 from 5-8pm and further information can be obtained from the school on 062-61167.

Meanwhile, why not enjoy Cashel Library Poetry Night with Mary O'Gorman?

The next Cashel Library Poetry Night is scheduled for next Tuesday evening, September 17 between 6pm and 8pm. The noted poet Mary O'Gorman will read some poems from her various collections and other ones too perhaps. She will also share with us her methods and inspirations.

This will be followed by an ‘Open Mic’ session so if anybody wishes to read please let us know before Monday 16th at 1pm please. We will have tea, coffee and cake also. Look forward to seeing you all again after the summer.

For more information call 062 63825 or email maura.barrett@tipperarycoco.ie