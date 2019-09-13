Nenagh showcases its enterprising spirit to national judges

The judging panel for the 2019 Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards visited Nenagh on September 3 and gave local business and community groups the opportunity to showcase the spirit of enterprise and the town’s efforts to build an economically sustainable community in Nenagh Town.

The judging panel comprised Martina Moloney, former chief executive of Louth County Council and Galway County Council; Carmel Fox, former chief executive of Ballyhoura Development, and Michael McLoughlin, head of business banking with Bank of Ireland.

The judges were given a presentation that encapsulated the many positive aspects of Nenagh, from successful businesses to our diversity and inclusiveness of people from all nationalities, our sporting prowess and the spirit of communities and the business sector working together.

It provided the judges with a comprehensive overview of Nenagh life through business, entrepreneurship, food, agriculture and activities on Lough Derg.

Tom McGrath and Roberta Noto of Nenagh and District Chamber of Commerce, and Elaine Cullinan of Tipperary County Council delivered the presentation to the judges.

The presentation also covered the future vision for Nenagh, and future plans for the town through various funding schemes, and developments in tourism for the town.

It was highlighted that Nenagh is strongly pushing to become a “Destination Town” under Failte Irelands tourism strategy. The judges were advised that an application for Nenagh is being prepared for this initiative.

Over 80 businesses, retail and community groups and agencies were in the council chamber to greet the judges, as well as the Liam McCarthy Cup and the James Nowlan Cup (U20 All Ireland). Local Tipperary and Nenagh Eire Og GAA star Barry Heffernan was also present.

The judges were given a tour around Nenagh where they were addressed by representatives of Nenagh Lawn Tennis Club, Nenagh Choral Society, and the Coderdojo project. They visited the Community Wellness Garden and were brought to the castle grounds where sports clubs and organisations lined out to meet the judges before they entered the castle itself.

Inside the castle they met Nicolas Ryan-Purcell, the Restorative Justice in the Community Project, Nenagh World Aid Society, the Mid-West Rape Crisis Centre, and representatives of Connection And Recovery in Mental Health & Addiction (CARMHA).

Nenagh left a very positive impression on the judges, and the chamber and council are hopeful of a positive outcome when the results are announced on at a gala night on December 5.

The National Enterprise Town Awards has a total prize fund of €193,000 with the overall winning town awarded €20,000.