Tipperary councillor calls for action on military barracks

Independent councillor Seamus Morris has asked Tipperary County Council to write to the Department of Defence to clean up the military barracks site on Summerhill.

Cllr Morris pointed out that the area had become overgrown with trees and bushes and wants the Department to come up with a plan to avoid dereliction of the site as promised in 2004.

“I am aware that the military barracks site is being readied for sale, but the site must be cleaned up before it is offered for sale and it is the Department's responsibility to clean it up,” he said.