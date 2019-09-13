Co. Tipperary library throws party for more than 150 kids to celebrate end of summer reading challenge

A party was thrown for more than 150 children at Carrick-on-Suir Library last week to celebrate their completion of the Summer Stars reading challenge.

Medals were presented to all the children at the party to mark their achievement of reading eight books during July and August.

The celebration took place on Wednesday afternoon September 4.

The children were entertained with a magic show performed by magician Graham Horgan and were delighted to receive some treats.

Librarians Carol Delany, Eve Millett Trimble and Pat Glavin were delighted with the turn out of children to the party and congratulated them on reading all their books over the summer.