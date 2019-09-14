New Carrick-on-Suir film to be premiered on Culture Night

A comedy movie with a macabre plot written, set and filmed in Carrick-on-Suir and starring many of the town's most highly regarded actors, will be screened for the first time on Culture Night next week.

The Lynch Mob -Tales of the Suir Valley Slayers will be premiered in the nun's chapel of Carrick-on-Suir's Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre at 9pm on Friday, September 20.

The 40-minute film, written and directed by Daragh McLoughlin and produced by Carrick-on-Suir's Tudor Arisan Hub Arts Collective, is about a family of monster hunters living in Carrick-on-Suir.

Forty people were involved in the cast and production crew. They include many well known members of Brewery Lane Theatre and Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society such as multiple AIMS award winning actress and singer Irene Malone, Pat Quinn Bolger, Walter Dunphy, Colm Power, Neill Bourke and Barry Comerford.

Two former councillors from the town Sylvia Cooney-Sheehan (FF) and David Shee (FG) also have roles in the film.

This is the sixth film the Tudor Artisan Hub has produced for Culture Night celebrations. It centres on a skeptical American documentary maker played by Colm Power, who comes to Carrick-on-Suir to make a film unmasking the eccentric Lynch family of monster hunters as frauds. But he soon discovers to his horror that the Lynch family are the real thing.

The Nationalist got a sneak preview of some of the film's scenes and it is truly hilarious thanks to the witty screenplay, the quality of the acting and production standards achieved by the crew.

Screenwriter and director Daragh McLoughlin, who lives on Carrick-on-Suir's Main Street, said the idea for the movie developed from a chapter he was asked to write for last year's Culture Night film mini-series, If Anyone Asks. He writes screenplays and short stories in his spare time when not working as a care assistant for the HSE.

"The chapter I wrote was about a vampire slayer living in Carrick-on-Suir. It got a very good reception so I decided to expand the story out."

This is the first full film Daragh has written and directed.

He decided to write The Lynch Mob as a "mockumentary". The initial draft of the screenplay took two weeks to complete but there has been many rewrites since and the revisions continued throughout filming.

Daragh's three sons were all involved in the production. Finn and Tadgh ( play the two youngest members of the monster hunting family while Lughaidh was a production crew member.

The film was shot at various locations in Carrick-on-Suir Faugheen and Ballyneale over the summer months when the actors from Carrick Musical Society and Brewery Lane Theatre hadn't any stage commitments and the children, teenagers and young adults in the cast and crew were on holidays from school and college.

Brewery Lane actor Colm Power, who plays documentary maker Pheonix Rain, said the film was "great craic" to be involved in but also a challenge.

"I am more experienced with theatre and acting for film is very different," he said.

Colm points out that not alone did he have to adapt to acting each scene separately, he also had to tone down his style of performance and make it more subtle and as realistic as possible.

“Whether I achieved that or not in the film is another story,” Colm quipped.

Twenty-one year-old Liam Hogan, whose grandfather Liam was a founding member of Brewery Lane, was one of the film's three camera crew member.

The WIT electronic engineering student from the Pill Road in Carrick, said he enjoys shooting film as a hobby. He helped out in last year's Culture Night Film "If Anyone Asks" and was an actor in a previous film Tall Tales.

Earlier this year Liam worked with Lynch Mob camera crew colleagues Patrice Cooney and Corey O'Dwyer on filming a music video for a song Daragh's wife Jane wrote for this year's Clancy Brothers Festival.

Linda Fahy of the Tudor Artisan Hub said The Lynch Mob film was made possible thanks to Culture Night funding from the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and the Creative Ireland Programme in partnership with Tipperary County Council.

She said The Lynch Mob was great fun to make and it was lovely so many of the people involved in previous Culture Night film projects the Tudor Artisan Hub has spearheaded wanted to work on this production.

Daragh McLoughlin said he hopes there will be more opportunities to screen The Lynch Mob after Culture Night.

"A lot of work has gone into it and I would love it to be seen by more and more people," he told The Nationalist.