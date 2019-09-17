Abp layoffs: County Tipperary Chamber says ongoing blockading is 'shocking'

County Tipperary Chamber has reacted strongly to news that ABP is to lay off 355 workers at ABP Cahir.

The company has already laid off 67 workers at its Nenagh plant and said a further 182 workers at ABP Cahir and a further 150 to 200 staff in Nenagh face being laid off by the end of the week if the dispute is not resolved in the next few days.

In a statement from its chief executive David Shanahan, the chamber said that ABP was a valued member of the chamber and it was "shocking" to see the blockading of manufacturing plants, despite an agreement reached on Sunday.

"We offer our heartfelt support to ABP and its employees and hope that this dispute will end soon, so we can see an orderly return to production," he said.

Mr Shanahan said that the chamber hoped that the farmers involved in dispute can see that see this course of action was now counter-productive, no matter the original reason for the blockade.