Tipperary man stole items valued at €3,436 from house in Silvermines

A pre-sentencing report has been sought by Nenagh Court on a man who committed a number of offences, including burglary.

Tristan Courtney, aged 20, of 38 Old Road, Silvermines, Nenagh, pleaded to trespass and theft at a house in Silvermines in which he took a Sony phone valued at €400; a Sony camera, valued at €700; a Lenova computer valued at €1,300; a Canon camera valued at €936, and ratchet straps valued at €36. The toal amount taken came to €3,496.

he also pleaded to possession and sale or supply of drugs at a house at Old Road, Silvermines, on April 17, 2019. The court was told that during a search cannabis worth €565 in three sealed plastic bags was discovered in a bedroom on the property.

Mr Courtney also pleaded to criminal damage at Bunacoum, Toomevara, on January 28, 2019, during which he smashed a window of a vehicle, causing €200 worth of damage.

The gardaí later observed him driving at Grennenstown on the same date and knowing he was disqualified from driving charged him with driving without insurance.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath remanded Mr Courtney in custody to Nenagh Court on September 26 for a pre-sentencing report.