Downton Abbey experience comes to Tipperary town

A very proper pre movie soirée took place at the Tipperary Excel last Friday for the opening night of the movie Downton Abbey.

The Excel staff dressed as maids, welcomed the guests who turned out in their finery to enjoy the pre-party event before the movie screening. Prosecco, a Gin table, Cocktails and finger food were savoured whilst listening to engaging music of the Downton era.

“I’m delighted that the Downton Abbey night was a huge success and delighted to see everyone who came being totally immersed in the Downton vibe,” said Excel Tipperary Arts Centre Venue Director Carissa Farrell. “We had beautiful bejeweled dresses, head pieces and lots of feathers and fringes. Patrons enjoyed Cocktails, Prosecco, lots of dainty bites and wonderful music from the Aces band Denis Lynch and Martin Hennessey. Well done to the evening’s co-coordinator5 Annie Ryan, and all the Excel staff and volunteers who donned aprons and caps to provide impeccable service.”

Tickets for the event sold out early with the event attracting 215 people who enjoyed the pre-party and especially made Downton Abbey doughnuts sponsored by SuperMacs.

Downton Abbey is a 2019 British historical period drama film written by Julian Fellowes and directed by Michael Engler. It is a continuation of the television series of the same name, created by Fellowes, that ran on ITV in the United Kingdom and on PBS in the United States from 2010 to 2015. The film, set in autumn 1927, is a follow-up to the television series of the same name, which ended its original run in December 2015,