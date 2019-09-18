Five day opening hours for Tipperary Town library in the pipeline

Opening hours at Tipperary Library are expected to increase significantly by mid November.

The move to extend hours and open the library on Wednesdays has been welcomed by Cllr.Annemarie Ryan and by the Friends of Tipperary Town Library. Following a meeting between Cllr Ryan and County Librarian Damian Dullaghan , it has been confirmed that the Tipperary Town Library will soon open five days a week, Monday to Friday. It will also stay open during lunch times and there will be an additional one late evening opening (day to be confirmed).

Further good news followed at the recent Nenagh Council meeting, when County Librarian Damian Dullaghan announced that the Tipperary Town Library has also been prioritised in South Tipperary to be included in the second phase of the Department of Rural and Community Development, 'Open Libraries' initiative. Friends of Tipperary Town Library were also informed by Karl Cashen (Director of Services) that Tipperary County Council are currently awaiting the roll out of this initiative and envisage that it will facilitate Saturday opening in Tipperary Town.

In the meantime, a new manager and a further full-time member of staff are in the process of being recruited. It is hoped that both new staff members will be in place very soon, allowing the improved week-day opening hours to commence mid- November.

Tipperary Town Library is currently open for 26 hours per week. With the increased staffing, the library will now be open for approximately 40.5hours. “These new opening hours are a huge improvement on the existing service, allowing the public to use the library during their lunch break and one evening a week” said Cllr.Ryan.

The Friends of Tipperary Town Library welcomed the increased opening hours for the town and said they would continue to lobby Tipperary County Council to deliver library services on Saturdays in the future.