Cashel Arts Festival 2019 - vocal time lapse event

Cashel Arts Festival is bringing a unique event to Cashel on Saturday, September 21.

Perhaps for the first time in history, there will be voices ringing out in song on the same day in Hore Abbey, Rock of Cashel, St John the Baptist Church, Dominic’s Abbey and St John the Baptist Cathedral.

Each short performance, lasting 5-10 minutes, is a series of moments and follows the arc of the rainbow from a single voice in the early morning building to a crescendo with a choir at noon and back to a single voice to close the day.

The times loosely follow the path of the prayers of monks over a day. The music itself is drawn from a range of different genres.

Each person attending will be given a pilgrims passport to get stamped at each venue. Cashel Arts Festival would like to acknowledge the singers drawn from some amazingly talented local people, who have volunteered to have their voices reverberate round the walls of these beautiful locations. We would urge everyone to come along and share in this unique event.

