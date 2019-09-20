Tipperary courts: Suspended jail for father and son found with bars

A father and son who were found in possession of iron bars in Roscrea, pleaded to threatening, insulting and abusive behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon at Nenagh Court.

The court heard that Kevin Hayden of 75 Fr Cummins Park, Muine Beg, County Carlow, and his father James Hayden of 35 Fr Cummins Park, were found by gardaí at Railway View, Roscrea, walking towards town carrying an iron bar each.

Philip Meagher, solicitor for Kevin Hayden, said that had been an altercation at the Hayden property and Kevin Hayden set out to remonstrate with those involved.

“They didn’t set out with iron bars, they found one in debris and the other while walking along the road,” he said.

He said they accepted they had reacted badly.

Both men left the scene when asked by the gardaí, he said.

Solicitor David Peters, for James Hayden, agreed with Mr Meagher’s evidence.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said that if the matter had been allowed to develop it could have led to serious injuries.

She sentenced both men to three months in jail, suspended for two years on their own bond of €250, for possession of an offensive weapon and took the public order charge into account.