Judge warns Co. Tipperary man he will go to prison if he breaches bail conditions

A Clonmel man appeared before Cashel Court last week for failing to come to the door of his caravan when gardai called to check he was abiding by a nightime curfew bail condition.

Defence solicitor Eamonn Hayes explained his client William O'Reilly of the Halting Site, Heywood Road,Clonmel was in fact present in his caravan when gardai called but other people in the residence engaged in "mischievious behaviour on that night to his detriment". His client was asleep after taking medication to treat anxiety

Mr Hayes said his client gave an undertaking to the court to be fully compliant with all his bail conditions.

Mr O'Reilly was granted bail when he appeared before Dungarvan District Court charged with entering Europlan at Ard Gaoithe, Clonmel as a trespasser on August 19.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary expressed concern about there being a breach of bail conditions so early on after being granted bail and requested the gardai be given Mr O'Reilly's mobile phone number.

The mobile phone number was supplied to the gardai and Judge Marie Keane remanded Mr O'Reilly on bail to appear before Clonmel Court on October 22 for the DPP's directions on the case.

She fixed bail at €100 and stipulated that as a condition of bail Mr O'Reilly sign on daily at Clonmel Garda Station, abide by a curfew to remain at home between 11pm and 5am daily,reside at all times at his address at the Halting Site, Heywood Road, Clonmel and be contactable at all times on his mobile phone.

Judge Keane warned him of the consequences of not comply with any of these bail conditions.

"Now Mr O'Reilly I think you realise the jig is up. If you are not going to abide by your bail conditions you will go back to prison."