Cahir couple Chris and Alice have a big wedding day decision to make

Cahir couple Chris Wills and Alice Mulcahy will feature on a new RTE series My Big Day: Home or Away.

Childhood sweethearts Chris and Alice will feature in an episode to be screened on Monday September 23 at 9.30 and will have to make a big decision - choose a destination to get married at home or away.

Helping them will be presenters Tara Fay and Bruce Russell,two wedding planners who will present the options.

In this series Bruce and Tara will make very different wedding day pitches to soon to be married couples.Tara will present dream weddings in Ireland. Bruce will show case glamorous foreign locations.

Each couple will be offered a tantalising preview of both options.

And then they’ll choose....their Big Day...will it be Home or Away?

School sweethearts Chris and Alice live just outside Cahir with their dog Max.

After 13 years together, countless times being the bridesmaid and a guest at other people’s weddings, it is finally time for Alice to be the Bride!

Faced with a virtual blank canvas,wedding planners

Tara and Bruce face their biggest challenge yet -a couple with lots of ideas, very different ideas.

Alice loves old and vintage while Groom Chris likes the modern style! Bruce and Tara will do

well to please these two!

Pulling out all the stops and hoping to win,

Bruce wows the couple with a visit to a

grand Art Nouveau hotel on the waterfront of Balluta Bay in sunny Malta.

Not to be outdone, Tara showcases a sumptuous reception a tthe luxurious Hunter’s

Yard at the Mount Juliet Estate in

Kilkenny

