Triumphant Tipperary All-Ireland winning ladies footballers bring the Mary Quinn Cup to Ardfinnan

The triumphant Tipperary ladies football intermediate All-Ireland champions proudly marched over the bridge in Ardfinnan on Monday night to a rapturous welcome home with the Mary Quinn Cup.

The Ardfinnan club put on a marvellous reception for one of their own captain Samantha Lambert and her victorious colleagues.



Supporters from clubs all over the county turned out in large numbers to greet the players who secured a third All-Ireland title for Tipperary this year.



Captain Samantha Lambert said she was overwhelmed by the amount of supporters who turned out to welcome them home.

“It was an unbelievable experience to carry the cup over the bridge again, it is a huge honour to captain such an incredible group of girls” said the captain.

Manager Shane Ronayne said everybody involved with the team were humbled by the welcome home.

“The turnout from clubs here tonight from all over Tipperary is testament to just how much this team is loved all over the county” said the manager.



“I am very proud of all the girls, what a fantastic group. They stood up and dug it out on the day. It was a great result, we want to play senior football and we will stay a senior team. It is great to bring a third All-Ireland back to Tipperary”, Ronayne told the audience.

Chairman of Tipperary Ladies Football Lar Roche paid tribute to the Ardfinnan club for organising such a wonderful welcome on the night.

He told the crowd that it was a special night for Ardfinnan Ladies Football Club as it was celebrating fifty years since it was established.