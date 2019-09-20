RTE plea for gardening materials to help finish Dundrum family home in an SOS build

Tipperary Live - we need your help!! RTE's DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland TV Series presented by Baz Ashmawy which helps families in need to finish their homes, is doing its first ever IRISH build in Dundrum Tipperary... and is right in the middle of their 9-day build. They have just 4 days left to finish this home! There have been over 100 tradesmen and volunteers on site every day volunteering their time and materials doing absolutely incredible work inside and out, but they are short materials for the garden to help make this house a home! - if you can help with Mulch, Compost, Bedding Plants, Perennials and shrubbery PLEASE get in touch asap on DIYSOSTIPP@MOTIVE.IE or call/text 087 4164044.

Sinead Barry's husband Michael passed away after a short illness and there is an urgent need to finish the family home build and the RTE team stepped in to help out

Appeal to help Barry family build home