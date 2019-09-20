Tipperary group raise vital funds for St Vincent’s Hospital Dublin

Tipperary's Ballingarry Friends of Cystic Fibrosis held a number of successful fundraising events over the summer including a fun run, a draw and a family fun day.

Proceeds from these events were presented to representatives from Cystic Fibrosis Unit in St Vincent's University Hospital Dublin in Amby's Bar, Ballingarry.

Chief organiser Seamus Kelly is pictured with the committee and supporters presenting the cheque to John Hickey, C.F. unit of St Vincent's University hospital, and Michael and Bridie Hickey. Michael is the chairman of the Tipperary Branch of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland. Michael and his wife Bridie have been involved with the Tipperary branch of CFI for 47 years.

Seamus Kelly heaped praise on the hard working committee members, sponsors and all who helped in any way in making the fundraising events and the presentation night such a success. In a Facebook post, St Vincent's Foundation praised the efforts of Ballingarry Friends of Cystic Fibrosis fundraising.“Seamus Kelly, and an army of family, friends and supporters, organised a series of fundraisers in July and August to raise funds for the C.F. Unit in St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Together they raised €10,500 for this worthy cause.

Over a number of years Seamus has raised nearly €29,000 for C.F. support in St Vincent’s as well as close to €100,000 for the wider C.F. care throughout Ireland. On behalf of our patients we are deeply indebted to Seamus and all involved in this superb endeavour. Thank you."