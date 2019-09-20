Taking top Tipperary food on a virtual reality tour

Tipperary Food Producers Network is inviting primary Schools in Tipperary to enter a unique competition to celebrate the launch of the Tipperary Food Virtual Reality Tour, an educational programme to take place in primary schools this autumn.

Tipperary Food Virtual Reality Tour was created to accompany a wonderfully illustrated 64-page children’s Tipperary Food Tour Book, produced by author Fiona Dillon.

This book tells the story of the KELTS (Kid who Explore the Lands of Tipperary) and their fun and informative trip around Tipperary meeting some of Ireland’s finest food producers.

The story of the KELTS and their food tour was created by the food producers as a volunteer passion project.

Inspired by the stories that the local producers were telling their own children, this project comes straight from the heart of the network.

Each of the 32 members involved volunteered their time and passion to create this fun and educational book, so children in Tipperary could have a better understanding of how food is produced, its provenance and the importance of healthy eating.

All primary schools in Tipperary will by now have received a competition entry pack, consisting of a copy of the book, a letter outlining this exciting initiative and details of how to enter the competition.

For more information please visit www.virtual tour.tipperaryfoodproducers. ie or you can contact the competition organiser, Michelle Power at michelle@mpowered collective.ie.

Only 30 schools in Tipperary will be chosen to take part in this innovative competition.

The lucky winning schools will receive copies of the book for their winning class.

They will also receive an innovative virtual reality tour, where 30 students will be shown an interactive virtual reality movie using headsets.

This tour includes stops at Magners Farm, the Apple Farm, James Whelan Butchers, Cashel Blue Cheese, Inch House Pudding and Brookfield Farm.

This wonderful live and visual exploration will give children an incredible “behind the scenes” insight into how their food is produced.

On November 21, Tipperary Food Producers Network will celebrate this wonderful new initiative by hosting a book launch banquet evening in Dublin, in conjunction with Roly’s Bistro, Ballsbridge.

Roly's head chef and director Paul Cartwright will create a beautiful meal on the night in their new sister private venue, St. John’s Hall, collaborating produce from network members.

This event will highlight the importance of the Tipperary Food Tour book in children's food education in Ireland.

The virtual reality experience will feature on RTEs Nationwide in the coming months.

Tipperary is lucky to have such an array of talented food producers from cheesemakers and bee-keepers, fruit farmers and cider makers, butchers and bakers and sauce and jam makers.

Members also make ice-cream and sorbet, vegetable oil, as well as sweets, chocolates and crisps. There are even producers making corn tortillas and peanut butter.

To find out more about Tipperary Food Producers, visit www.tipperaryfoodproducers.ie